Andra AP fonden Cuts Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $172,545,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,141,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655,796 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,543,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $35.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GFL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

