Andra AP fonden Decreases Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,182,897,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,242,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,943,000 after buying an additional 169,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $602,107,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,736,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,998,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $156.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.13. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $158.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.69.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

