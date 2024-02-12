Andra AP fonden Has $158,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Shopify were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas cut Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.04.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $90.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.56 billion, a PE ratio of -99.69 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $91.44.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

