Andra AP fonden Has $166,000 Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in IDEX were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in IDEX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,628,000 after buying an additional 306,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,993,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,437,000 after acquiring an additional 64,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,263 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

IDEX Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IEX opened at $228.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $231.61. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. IDEX’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

