Andra AP fonden Lowers Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 258.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 113,491 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Bentley Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,446,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,196,000 after buying an additional 100,207 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 26.3% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 130,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 57.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

BSY stock opened at $52.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 99.68, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $55.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

