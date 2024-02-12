Andra AP fonden Lowers Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Insulet were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after buying an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $441,836,000 after purchasing an additional 49,487 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after buying an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 723,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,538,000 after buying an additional 281,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.40.

Insulet Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $192.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 112.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.00.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.