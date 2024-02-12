Andra AP fonden Lowers Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $224.06 on Monday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.88 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.88%.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

