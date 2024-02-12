Andra AP fonden Makes New $62,000 Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Nutrien by 5.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.
Nutrien Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE NTR opened at $49.11 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.
