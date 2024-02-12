Andra AP fonden Makes New $62,000 Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Nutrien by 5.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE NTR opened at $49.11 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTR

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.