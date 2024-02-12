Andra AP fonden Sells 64,500 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in AES were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 11.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,421,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,239,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,553,000 after purchasing an additional 844,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AES by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,486,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,911,000 after purchasing an additional 693,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,121,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,968,000 after buying an additional 368,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Insider Activity at AES

In other AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AES Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AES opened at $16.46 on Monday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AES Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.41%.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.