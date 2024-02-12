Andra AP fonden Sells 7,000 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,422,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 107,875 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 860,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,254,000 after acquiring an additional 473,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR stock opened at $85.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average of $70.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.84 and a twelve month high of $86.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

