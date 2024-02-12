Andra AP fonden Sells 9,500 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 85.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $342.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.20.

Read Our Latest Report on ANSYS

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.