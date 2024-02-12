Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE FINS opened at $12.36 on Monday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile
