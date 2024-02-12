Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE FINS opened at $12.36 on Monday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,271,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 55,447 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 57,483 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 218,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 63,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter.

