Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,273,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,054,000 after buying an additional 19,109 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 56.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 52,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 18,888 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.2% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 28,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE WY opened at $33.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

