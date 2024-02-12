Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 173.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 78,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $80.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.27. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $85.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

