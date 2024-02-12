Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 37 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $158,509,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,016,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162 over the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,494.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,438.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,407.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,552.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,620.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

