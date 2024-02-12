Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Position Reduced by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 65,820 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.08% of Ares Capital worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181,426 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 411.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

ARCC opened at $20.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

