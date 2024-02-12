Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 0.6 %

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 21.43, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ACRE. UBS Group began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,312.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,312.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $61,079.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 141.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 25,611 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3,015.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 41,620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

