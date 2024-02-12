Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 21.43, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $471.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.19 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $194,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,079.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,270.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $194,717.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 190.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

