Argent Advisors Inc. Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Argent Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.1% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the third quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 6,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 174,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,320,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $175.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $503.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $178.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

