ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

NYSE:ARR opened at $18.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.28%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -218.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARR. UBS Group began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARMOUR Residential REIT

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton sold 61,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $1,200,331.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

