Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $41,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,300 shares of company stock worth $6,433,066. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $238.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

