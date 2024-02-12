Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Atmos Energy worth $16,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $113.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.59.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

