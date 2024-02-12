AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Lowered by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in AutoZone by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in AutoZone by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,680.00 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,855.21. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,665.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,586.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,858.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.