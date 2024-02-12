Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.18% of Badger Meter worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Badger Meter Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $149.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.46 and a 12-month high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

