Betterment LLC Acquires 4,159 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,741,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter.

DISV stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

