Betterment LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $78.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

