Betterment LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Betterment LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,332,000 after buying an additional 8,714,147 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,032,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after buying an additional 97,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,057,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,581,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,094,000.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BITO opened at $22.54 on Monday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.