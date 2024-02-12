Betterment LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Betterment LLC reduced its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,423,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,069,000 after acquiring an additional 78,693 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 396,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,562,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.52 and a 200-day moving average of $114.66. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2866 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.