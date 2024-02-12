Betterment LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 488.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $25.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

