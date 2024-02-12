Betterment LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,383,000. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,443,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,787,000 after buying an additional 1,588,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

IAU stock opened at $38.32 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.29.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

