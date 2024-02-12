Betterment LLC Has $243,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Betterment LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7,161.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

