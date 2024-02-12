Betterment LLC Invests $235,000 in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Betterment LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF opened at $47.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

