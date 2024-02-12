Betterment LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VONG opened at $84.84 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.98 and a 12 month high of $84.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.71.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.