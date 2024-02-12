Betterment LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Betterment LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,815,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,849,000 after acquiring an additional 650,266 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,245,000 after purchasing an additional 108,110 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,223,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,355,000 after purchasing an additional 909,958 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 962,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 205,967 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 826,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DFLV opened at $27.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

