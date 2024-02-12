Betterment LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Betterment LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after buying an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,491,000 after buying an additional 30,198 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,451,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,264,000 after buying an additional 715,844 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 496,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,331,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IJS stock opened at $98.45 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

