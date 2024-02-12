Betterment LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2024

Betterment LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $652,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NOBL opened at $94.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.01. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

