Betterment LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Betterment LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698,737 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,568,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,101,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,797 shares in the last quarter.

SPTL stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

