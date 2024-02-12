Betterment LLC Sells 1,482 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Betterment LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,139,000 after purchasing an additional 84,090 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $77.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.05. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $81.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

