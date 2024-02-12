Betterment LLC Sells 430 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Betterment LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHM stock opened at $75.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $76.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.60.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

