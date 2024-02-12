Betterment LLC Takes $210,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Betterment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLRN. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 200,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.69 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $30.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.