Betterment LLC Takes Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 62,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $48.29 on Monday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $48.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.45.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

