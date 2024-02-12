BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 29th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

BTZ opened at $10.85 on Monday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.