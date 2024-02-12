BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 29th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

BOE opened at $10.20 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

