BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (ECAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

ECAT stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 140,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,353,629.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,480,302 shares in the company, valued at $428,069,073.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 140,097 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,353,629.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,480,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,069,073.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder acquired 7,000 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 105,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,035,477 shares of company stock worth $64,719,137.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $707,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

