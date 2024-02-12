BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (BMEZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BMEZ opened at 15.98 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a twelve month low of 12.93 and a twelve month high of 16.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of 14.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 95,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 13.59 per share, for a total transaction of 1,296,350.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,322,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately 181,049,961.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,536,825 shares of company stock worth $51,450,341.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

