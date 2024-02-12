BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on February 29th

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:BME opened at $42.48 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
