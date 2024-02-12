BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on February 29th

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BME opened at $42.48 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

