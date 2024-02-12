BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 29th

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
