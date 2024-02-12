BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 29th

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

