BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

BIT stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $15.57.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 36.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

