BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

BST stock opened at $37.28 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,699,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

