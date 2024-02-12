BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance
BST stock opened at $37.28 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
