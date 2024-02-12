Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,371 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105,707 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,608 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,983 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $123.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $129.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.14.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

